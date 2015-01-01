Jack Bakers Lobster Shanty

83 Channel Drive
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
732-899-6700 • Map

Baker's Water Street

4 Robbins Parkway
Toms River, NJ
732-240-4800 • Map

Baker's American Grille

Monroe Twp, NJSouthampton, PA

Jack Baker's Wharfside

101 Channel Drive
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
732-892-9100 • Map

Moores Tavern and Sports Bar

402 W Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
732-863-0555 • Map

Anchor Tavern

713 Main Street • Belmar, NJ 07719
732-280-2266 • Map

Sunset Ballroom Wedding & Banquet Hall

81-83 Channel Drive
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
732-899-6700 • Map

Patio Bar

101 Channel Drive
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
732-892-9100 • Map

Escondido

402 W Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
732-577-0200 • Map

9th Ave Pier

905 Highway 35
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-295-0350 • Map

From waterside dining to a riverfront wedding, enjoying live local music at a shore bar or enjoying mexican food with a margarita, to following your favorite team at a shore sports bar, Chefs International makes eating, drinking and celebrations more fun! Chefs International offers a variety of properties and dining experiences at both the New Jersey Shore and Florida coast that satisfy a full array of needs and occasions. We invite you to explore our many concepts and enjoy all we have to offer. While there are many differences, you’ll find two similarities: exceptional quality and a passion for making your experience fantastic!!

News

Join Our Email List


Job Opportunites