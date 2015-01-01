PO Box 1332 • Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742 • 732-295-0350 • Fax 732-295-4514
Jack Bakers Lobster Shanty
83 Channel Drive
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
732-899-6700 • Map
Baker's Water Street
4 Robbins Parkway
Toms River, NJ
732-240-4800 • Map
Jack Baker's Wharfside
101 Channel Drive
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
732-892-9100 • Map
Moores Tavern and Sports Bar
402 W Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
732-863-0555 • Map
Anchor Tavern
713 Main Street • Belmar, NJ 07719
732-280-2266 • Map
Sunset Ballroom Wedding & Banquet Hall
81-83 Channel Drive
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
732-899-6700 • Map
9th Ave Pier
905 Highway 35
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-295-0350 • Map
From waterside dining to a riverfront wedding, enjoying live local music at a shore bar or enjoying mexican food with a margarita, to following your favorite team at a shore sports bar, Chefs International makes eating, drinking and celebrations more fun! Chefs International offers a variety of properties and dining experiences at both the New Jersey Shore and Florida coast that satisfy a full array of needs and occasions. We invite you to explore our many concepts and enjoy all we have to offer. While there are many differences, you’ll find two similarities: exceptional quality and a passion for making your experience fantastic!!